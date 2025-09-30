Left Menu

Mastermind Behind 'Mujahideen Army' Plot Arrested in Kerala

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested Mohammad Raza, accused of plotting to form a ‘Mujahideen Army’ with intentions of overthrowing the Indian government. Influenced by radical groups, Raza's group was allegedly funding jihadist activities and spreading extremist propaganda via social media. Four accomplices were also detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:00 IST
Mastermind Behind 'Mujahideen Army' Plot Arrested in Kerala
mastermind
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has made a significant breakthrough in counter-terrorism operations with the arrest of Mohammad Raza, from Mallapuram, Kerala. Officials claim Raza is the alleged mastermind behind a plot to form a 'Mujahideen Army', which aimed to overthrow the Indian government through 'violent jihad' and enforce Sharia law.

Raza, originally from Andauli in Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended in a high-profile operation this Monday. ATS officials brought him to Lucknow on a transit remand. The unit also revealed the arrest of four accomplices: Akmal Raza, Safeel Salmani alias Ali Razvi, Mohammad Tausif, and Qasim Ali, following a case registered at the Lucknow ATS police station.

ATS intelligence indicates the group had ties with radical Pakistani organizations and was raising funds for arms procurement and plotting high-profile targeted assassinations. Reports suggest that Raza's bank account was being used to gather these funds. The group's strategy involved radicalizing individuals and disseminating extremist content through social media, according to ATS officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan's Strategic Leap: Successful Launch of Fatah-4 Missile

Pakistan's Strategic Leap: Successful Launch of Fatah-4 Missile

 Pakistan
2
Pharma Shake-Up: Leadership Changes and Strategic Moves in the Spotlight

Pharma Shake-Up: Leadership Changes and Strategic Moves in the Spotlight

 Global
3
Around the World: Key Global Developments in the News

Around the World: Key Global Developments in the News

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Second Detainee Dies in Dallas ICE Office Attack

Tragedy Strikes: Second Detainee Dies in Dallas ICE Office Attack

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025