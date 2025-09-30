Mastermind Behind 'Mujahideen Army' Plot Arrested in Kerala

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has made a significant breakthrough in counter-terrorism operations with the arrest of Mohammad Raza, from Mallapuram, Kerala. Officials claim Raza is the alleged mastermind behind a plot to form a 'Mujahideen Army', which aimed to overthrow the Indian government through 'violent jihad' and enforce Sharia law.

Raza, originally from Andauli in Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended in a high-profile operation this Monday. ATS officials brought him to Lucknow on a transit remand. The unit also revealed the arrest of four accomplices: Akmal Raza, Safeel Salmani alias Ali Razvi, Mohammad Tausif, and Qasim Ali, following a case registered at the Lucknow ATS police station.

ATS intelligence indicates the group had ties with radical Pakistani organizations and was raising funds for arms procurement and plotting high-profile targeted assassinations. Reports suggest that Raza's bank account was being used to gather these funds. The group's strategy involved radicalizing individuals and disseminating extremist content through social media, according to ATS officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)