Gaza Ceasefire on a Knife's Edge: Trump's High-Stakes Proposal

The U.S.-sponsored proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza teeters on Hamas's response to a 20-point plan. With mediators Qatar and Egypt playing key roles, the document was handed to Hamas following President Donald Trump's announcement, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting the deal as a near conclusion to the two-year conflict.

Accusations from Hamas indicated the plan is excessively skewed towards Israeli interests, citing harsh terms that include disarmament. Despite their exclusion from initial talks, Hamas is under international pressure from Muslim nations to accept the plan, as diplomacy gains momentum.

The proposal seeks immediate cessation of hostilities and includes terms for exchanging hostages, as well as forming an international-led transitional government. Yet, skepticism remains high in Gaza, particularly among residents yearning for an end to both conflict and Israeli occupation.

(With inputs from agencies.)