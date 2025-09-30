Left Menu

Tripura's Boost in Mandays: A Closer Look at MGNREGA Impact

Tripura generated an average of 31 mandays per labour card holder under the MGNREGA program from April to September 29. The Centre approved 3.50 crore mandays for the fiscal year, potentially increasing with demand. A total of Rs 548.18 crore has been disbursed, with 1.71 crore mandays executed.

  • Country:
  • India

Tripura has made significant progress in generating mandays under the MGNREGA scheme, achieving an average of 31 mandays per labour card holder from April until September 29, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

The central government approved 3.50 crore mandays for the northeastern state in the current fiscal year, with the possibility of an increase contingent on future demand. Already, 1.71 crore mandays have been utilized, ensuring substantial employment among labour card holders, the release noted.

Financially, the Centre has disbursed Rs 548.18 crore, of which Rs 505.83 crore was allocated to job card holders. Despite these achievements, former Chief Minister Manik Saha criticized the BJP-led coalition for not adequately addressing unemployment before the Durga Puja celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

