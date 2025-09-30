Left Menu

Tragic Loss: South African Ambassador Found Dead in Paris

South Africa's ambassador to France, Nkosinathi Emmanuel 'Nathi' Mthethwa, was discovered dead on Tuesday near Paris's Hyatt Regency hotel, according to the city's prosecutor's office.

Mthethwa had checked into a 22nd-floor room, and his wife reported him missing on Monday night after receiving a troubling text message. A secured window in his room appeared to have been forced open, leading to an ongoing investigation by French authorities.

Reports from French outlets, such as Le Parisien, suggest Mthethwa may have taken his own life, though officials have not confirmed this. South Africa's foreign affairs department expressed profound loss and confirmed investigations are underway.

