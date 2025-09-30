Left Menu

Hyderabad Police Embrace AI to Revolutionize Policing

Hyderabad's new Police Commissioner, V C Sajjanar, emphasizes the use of AI in policing for enhanced effectiveness. Efforts will focus on law and order, women and children protection, and combating cybercrimes. Traffic management, and drug enforcement are priorities, along with strengthening communal harmony in the city.

Updated: 30-09-2025 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Hyderabad Police are poised to revolutionize their operations by embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, according to newly appointed Commissioner V C Sajjanar. The seasoned 1996-batch IPS officer announced this strategic move at a press conference, following his recent appointment as Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Commissioner Sajjanar outlined a comprehensive strategy to integrate AI, including drone technology, into various aspects of policing aimed at enhancing law enforcement and public safety. This initiative will also address traffic management challenges, bolster drug enforcement efforts, and equip the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing for heightened effectiveness.

Moreover, the Commissioner emphasized the importance of safeguarding citizens against cybercrimes, promising awareness programs, especially for vulnerable populations like the elderly. He also highlighted plans for an audit of CCTV cameras across the city to ensure they function properly, reinforcing Hyderabad's reputation as a city of communal harmony.

