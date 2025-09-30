Wall Street's Sluggish Start Amid Shutdown Concerns
Wall Street's major indexes dropped as fears of a U.S. government shutdown loomed, causing concerns about delays in economic data release. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq began the day with slight declines, highlighting investor anxiety on the last day of the quarter.
Wall Street opened on a downward trend Tuesday as major indexes showed slight declines amid concerns over a potential U.S. government shutdown.
Investors are wary of possible delays in the release of crucial economic data, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 33.4 points, marking a 0.07% drop to 46,282.63 at the open.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite mirrored this cautious sentiment, falling 5.0 points and 10.8 points, respectively, highlighting investor anxiety as the third quarter draws to a close.
