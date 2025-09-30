Delhi Tops in Juvenile Crime Rates: An Alarming Trend

Delhi has been identified as the city with the highest number of juvenile crimes among metropolitan cities, recording 2,278 incidents in 2023 according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). This figure, while slightly lower than previous years, remains the highest.

In stark contrast, Chennai reported just 523 juvenile crimes, a minor increase from previous years. Meanwhile, the nationwide crime rate involving minors saw an increase to 7.1 per one-lakh children in 2023, reflecting a concerning trend.

The NCRB data indicates a variety of crimes committed by juveniles, including murder, theft, and robbery. Educational levels of apprehended juveniles suggest the need for further investigation into socio-economic factors influencing youth crime.

