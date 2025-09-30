Left Menu

Delhi Tops in Juvenile Crime Rates: An Alarming Trend

Delhi continues to lead in juvenile crime rates with 2,278 incidents in 2023, despite a slight decrease from previous years. The NCRB report reveals an ongoing concern with crimes such as murder and theft involving minors, highlighting educational and social challenges faced by affected juveniles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:41 IST
Delhi Tops in Juvenile Crime Rates: An Alarming Trend
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi has been identified as the city with the highest number of juvenile crimes among metropolitan cities, recording 2,278 incidents in 2023 according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). This figure, while slightly lower than previous years, remains the highest.

In stark contrast, Chennai reported just 523 juvenile crimes, a minor increase from previous years. Meanwhile, the nationwide crime rate involving minors saw an increase to 7.1 per one-lakh children in 2023, reflecting a concerning trend.

The NCRB data indicates a variety of crimes committed by juveniles, including murder, theft, and robbery. Educational levels of apprehended juveniles suggest the need for further investigation into socio-economic factors influencing youth crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Controversial Post Sparks Legal Action Against TVK Leader Amid Karur Tragedy

Tensions Rise: Controversial Post Sparks Legal Action Against TVK Leader Ami...

 India
2
Daytime Drone Strike in Dnipro: A Call for Stronger Sanctions

Daytime Drone Strike in Dnipro: A Call for Stronger Sanctions

 Ukraine
3
SJVN Powers Ahead: 128.88 MW Solar Capacity Commissioned in Bikaner

SJVN Powers Ahead: 128.88 MW Solar Capacity Commissioned in Bikaner

 India
4
Empowering Elderly: Celebrating the International Day of Older Persons

Empowering Elderly: Celebrating the International Day of Older Persons

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025