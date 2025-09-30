Delhi Tops in Juvenile Crime Rates: An Alarming Trend
Delhi continues to lead in juvenile crime rates with 2,278 incidents in 2023, despite a slight decrease from previous years. The NCRB report reveals an ongoing concern with crimes such as murder and theft involving minors, highlighting educational and social challenges faced by affected juveniles.
- Country:
- India
Delhi has been identified as the city with the highest number of juvenile crimes among metropolitan cities, recording 2,278 incidents in 2023 according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). This figure, while slightly lower than previous years, remains the highest.
In stark contrast, Chennai reported just 523 juvenile crimes, a minor increase from previous years. Meanwhile, the nationwide crime rate involving minors saw an increase to 7.1 per one-lakh children in 2023, reflecting a concerning trend.
The NCRB data indicates a variety of crimes committed by juveniles, including murder, theft, and robbery. Educational levels of apprehended juveniles suggest the need for further investigation into socio-economic factors influencing youth crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai's Crime Rates: A Close Examination of Rising Trends
Under-construction building collapses in Chennai, several feared dead: Police.
Delhi's Alarming Crime Rates Against Women in 2023
Maharashtra Emerges as Epicenter of Rising Crime Rates in 2023
Gujarat's Crime Rate Below National Average Despite High Charge-Sheeting Efficiency