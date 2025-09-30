Tragedy in Raipur: Teen's Dramatic Confession Unveils Lodge Murder

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, after allegedly murdering her boyfriend when he refused to marry her, according to police statements released on Tuesday.

The victim's body, found with multiple stab wounds, was discovered in a lodge under suspicious circumstances. The deceased, originally from Bihar, was residing in Chhattisgarh when the incident occurred.

The accused teen surrendered to police and confessed to the crime, claiming that she acted out of anger after her boyfriend declined to marry her despite her pregnancy. A thorough investigation is ongoing following the lodger's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)