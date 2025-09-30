Left Menu

Fast-Track Court Delivers Justice in Case of Fraud and Assault

A fast-track court sentenced Harendra Kumar to 10 years in prison for raping and defrauding a European woman of 1 lakh Euros under false promises of marriage. His mother was also convicted for abetting the crime. The verdict followed a 2018 complaint filed by the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:57 IST
Fast-Track Court Delivers Justice in Case of Fraud and Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special fast-track court has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape and fraud of a European woman who was deceived into believing in a false marriage promise, officials revealed on Tuesday.

The court also sentenced the man's mother to five years for abetting the crime and levied fines amounting to Rs 7.90 lakh and Rs 5.90 lakh on the accused, respectively. This verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Sushil Kumar (Pancham) on Monday.

According to the prosecution, the victim filed a complaint in 2018 claiming that Harendra Kumar duped her of 1 lakh Euros and exploited her trust while he and his family supported the deception. Investigations pointed out the symbolic wedding ceremony conducted by the accused was fraudulent and merely a guise for exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Controversial Post Sparks Legal Action Against TVK Leader Amid Karur Tragedy

Tensions Rise: Controversial Post Sparks Legal Action Against TVK Leader Ami...

 India
2
Daytime Drone Strike in Dnipro: A Call for Stronger Sanctions

Daytime Drone Strike in Dnipro: A Call for Stronger Sanctions

 Ukraine
3
SJVN Powers Ahead: 128.88 MW Solar Capacity Commissioned in Bikaner

SJVN Powers Ahead: 128.88 MW Solar Capacity Commissioned in Bikaner

 India
4
Empowering Elderly: Celebrating the International Day of Older Persons

Empowering Elderly: Celebrating the International Day of Older Persons

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025