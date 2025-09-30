Fast-Track Court Delivers Justice in Case of Fraud and Assault

A special fast-track court has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape and fraud of a European woman who was deceived into believing in a false marriage promise, officials revealed on Tuesday.

The court also sentenced the man's mother to five years for abetting the crime and levied fines amounting to Rs 7.90 lakh and Rs 5.90 lakh on the accused, respectively. This verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Sushil Kumar (Pancham) on Monday.

According to the prosecution, the victim filed a complaint in 2018 claiming that Harendra Kumar duped her of 1 lakh Euros and exploited her trust while he and his family supported the deception. Investigations pointed out the symbolic wedding ceremony conducted by the accused was fraudulent and merely a guise for exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)