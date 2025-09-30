Leadership Transition: Avinash Kumar Takes Charge as Jharkhand's New Chief Secretary

Senior IAS officer Avinash Kumar has assumed the role of Jharkhand's chief secretary, marking a significant leadership change in the state's administration. Kumar takes over from Alka Tiwari, a 1988-batch bureaucrat.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended his congratulations to Kumar, emphasizing that his administrative expertise and foresight are expected to enhance the state's governance and expedite the execution of development schemes.

Tiwari received accolades for her excellent administrative performance and substantial contributions to various state policies during her tenure. She was recognized for directing the administrative path and was wished success in her future endeavors, with hopes of her continued societal contributions.

