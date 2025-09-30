Ladakh's Stand Against Chaos: Gupta's Firm Message for Peace

In a decisive move against recent violence in Ladakh, Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta vowed that all those involved in the September 24 unrest would face justice, emphasizing that nobody would escape accountability. Meeting with top security officials, Gupta reviewed the law and order situation, underscoring the importance of restoring peace.

The unrest resulted in four deaths and dozens injured, with over 60 detained, including notable activist Sonam Wangchuk. At the meeting, the condition of more than 100 injured security personnel was evaluated, and Gupta assured them of the necessary medical care, commending their bravery in challenging circumstances.

Highlighting the Union Territory's tradition of harmony, Gupta called for continued communal peace, promising effective communication and community engagement efforts. He reiterated the administration's dedication to the welfare of citizens and urged unity towards a peaceful, prosperous Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)