Peacekeeping in Gaza: Pakistan's Strategic Role

Pakistan's leadership is deliberating on deploying troops in Gaza as part of a Muslim nations peacekeeping force, following a peace deal initiated by discussions involving U.S. President Donald Trump. The plan, involving multiple countries, aims to achieve ceasefire, humanitarian aid, and a Palestinian government.

  • Pakistan

In a pivotal decision-making phase, Pakistan's leadership is evaluating the deployment of troops to participate in a Muslim nations peacekeeping force in Gaza, as highlighted by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday. This move comes in response to a peace plan announced by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this week.

During a press conference, Foreign Minister Dar expounded on efforts to foster ceasefire and peace in Gaza, referencing recent talks with President Trump and leaders of eight Muslim countries, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. The vision includes establishing a Palestinian technocratic government and coordinating humanitarian support.

With troop offers from Indonesia, the plan is under international scrutiny, aiming to prevent forced displacement and boost reconstruction efforts in Gaza while deterring Israeli expansion into the West Bank. Details remain classified, but consensus-building among nations, including Saudi Arabia and UAE, continues to shape the cooperative initiative.

