Strategic Calculus: India's Nuclear Preparedness and Military Nursing Celebration

Addressing the centenary celebration of the Military Nursing Service, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan stressed the importance of considering nuclear weapons in India's security calculus as a means of strengthening deterrence measures.

Following Operation Sindoor, he reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance that India will not succumb to nuclear intimidation. Despite the low probability of nuclear weapon use against India, Gen Chauhan advised preparedness, emphasizing the need for specific protocols for radiological threats.

The event not only celebrated the indispensable contributions of the Military Nursing Service but also saw the flagging-in of an all-women mountaineering expedition and the release of the official MNS song, which embodies the spirit and pride of the Service as it steps into its second century.

