Left Menu

Ladakh Protests Escalate: Dialogues on Hold Amid Detentions and Demands

The Ladakh protests have intensified, halting negotiations between the Centre and regional bodies until activist Sonam Wangchuk is released. The region has eased curfews, but suspicions remain high. Leaders demand inquiries into police actions and push for statehood and safety measures for Ladakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh/Newdelhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:12 IST
Ladakh Protests Escalate: Dialogues on Hold Amid Detentions and Demands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Negotiations between the central government and Ladakh's representatives are at an impasse as the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) supports the Leh Apex Body's (LAB) choice to suspend talks. The groups are demanding the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and more, amidst a relaxing curfew in Leh.

While daily life in Leh is resuming with relaxed curfews, tensions remain as KDA and LAB refuse to negotiate without specific conditions being met. Key demands include releasing detained activists, probing last week's police firing, and enacting political changes for Ladakh.

Authorities, including Ladakh's Lt Governor, are urging calm and threatening firm action against those inciting violence. The situation continues to draw attention from national leaders, who criticize the government's handling of the unrest and call for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Former President Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death by Congolese Military Court

Former President Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death by Congolese Military Cour...

 Congo (Kinshasa)
2
Trump's Vision: Government Stakes in America's Successful Companies

Trump's Vision: Government Stakes in America's Successful Companies

 Global
3
Maharashtra Rushes to Provide Financial Relief to Flood-Affected Farmers

Maharashtra Rushes to Provide Financial Relief to Flood-Affected Farmers

 India
4
U.S.-China Trade Tariffs: A Good Status Quo?

U.S.-China Trade Tariffs: A Good Status Quo?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025