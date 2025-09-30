Ladakh Protests Escalate: Dialogues on Hold Amid Detentions and Demands

Negotiations between the central government and Ladakh's representatives are at an impasse as the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) supports the Leh Apex Body's (LAB) choice to suspend talks. The groups are demanding the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and more, amidst a relaxing curfew in Leh.

While daily life in Leh is resuming with relaxed curfews, tensions remain as KDA and LAB refuse to negotiate without specific conditions being met. Key demands include releasing detained activists, probing last week's police firing, and enacting political changes for Ladakh.

Authorities, including Ladakh's Lt Governor, are urging calm and threatening firm action against those inciting violence. The situation continues to draw attention from national leaders, who criticize the government's handling of the unrest and call for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)