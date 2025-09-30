Interstate Collaboration Vital in Combating Human Trafficking: Insights from Punjab DGP

Human trafficking is a severe exploitative crime that primarily targets vulnerable populations for monetary gain, according to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav. Speaking at a state-level consultation, Yadav highlighted the devastating impact on victims' physical and mental health, urging for decisive measures to combat the crime.

As a crime that often crosses state borders, Yadav pointed out that tackling human trafficking effectively requires collaboration between police forces and various state agencies, including the labour and women and child development departments. The consultation, organized by Punjab Police's Community Affairs Division, sought to foster interagency cooperation against this crime.

Special DGP CAD Gurpreet Deo noted India's strong anti-trafficking laws, emphasizing the need for effective implementation and widespread public awareness. Collaboration strategies between the Railway Protection Force and NGOs were also discussed to bolster efforts against trafficking.

