Crackdown on Fitness: Hegseth's War on Military Decay

In a bold address, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took a firm stance against what he perceives as physical negligence among military leadership, dubbing them 'fat generals.' Speaking at a rare gathering of commanders, Hegseth criticized diversity initiatives and urged those opposing his outlook to step down.

Hegseth pointed out the existence of inconsistent fitness standards across the various branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, which he believes contributes to the challenged state of military readiness. He highlighted the recent overhaul of the fitness tests, specifically noting the Army's transition to the Army Fitness Test in 2025.

With different branches like the Navy, Air Force, and the evolving Space Force adapting distinct assessment criteria, Hegseth stressed the need for uniform rigor that transcends age-normed performance metrics, emphasizing the importance of heightened readiness and strength among all service members.

