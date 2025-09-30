Trump's Vision: Government Stakes in America's Successful Companies

President Donald Trump is exploring the idea of the U.S. government acquiring stakes in a broad range of flourishing companies, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

During an event in New York, Greer indicated Trump's enthusiasm for governmental stakes in thriving businesses, citing a recent 10% stake in chipmaker Intel as a precedent.

However, Greer refrained from providing a direct response regarding a potential stake in Nvidia, emphasizing the administration's creative strategies to support businesses while aligning with U.S. policy. This was discussed at an Economic Club of New York gathering.