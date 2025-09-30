Trump's Vision: Government Stakes in America's Successful Companies
President Donald Trump is interested in the U.S. government holding stakes in various successful companies, as revealed by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. While discussing this vision, Greer avoided commenting on whether a stake in Nvidia was being considered, despite having arranged a 10% stake in Intel.
President Donald Trump is exploring the idea of the U.S. government acquiring stakes in a broad range of flourishing companies, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
During an event in New York, Greer indicated Trump's enthusiasm for governmental stakes in thriving businesses, citing a recent 10% stake in chipmaker Intel as a precedent.
However, Greer refrained from providing a direct response regarding a potential stake in Nvidia, emphasizing the administration's creative strategies to support businesses while aligning with U.S. policy. This was discussed at an Economic Club of New York gathering.
