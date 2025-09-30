U.S.-China Trade Tariffs: A Good Status Quo?

U.S.-China trade relations remain at a crossroads as tariffs on Chinese imports continue to stand at approximately 55%. According to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, these tariffs are considered a 'good status quo' despite ongoing discussions about potential areas for freer bilateral trade.

Speaking at the Economic Club of New York, Greer signaled that there would be no imminent changes to President Donald Trump's existing tariffs on Chinese goods. This stance persists even as the November 10 deadline looms for the expiration of a temporary trade truce between the two economic superpowers.

'If you ask the president, 'Do we have a deal with China?' He would say, 'Yeah, this is our deal. I've got 55% tariffs on it. That's the deal,'' Greer noted, emphasizing the administration's current position on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)