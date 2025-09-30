Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Tariffs: A Good Status Quo?

U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, currently at 55%, are considered a 'good status quo' according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Although the Trump administration is open to increased bilateral trade, there is no immediate plan to lower these tariffs before the November deadline for a trade agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:53 IST
U.S.-China Trade Tariffs: A Good Status Quo?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S.-China trade relations remain at a crossroads as tariffs on Chinese imports continue to stand at approximately 55%. According to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, these tariffs are considered a 'good status quo' despite ongoing discussions about potential areas for freer bilateral trade.

Speaking at the Economic Club of New York, Greer signaled that there would be no imminent changes to President Donald Trump's existing tariffs on Chinese goods. This stance persists even as the November 10 deadline looms for the expiration of a temporary trade truce between the two economic superpowers.

'If you ask the president, 'Do we have a deal with China?' He would say, 'Yeah, this is our deal. I've got 55% tariffs on it. That's the deal,'' Greer noted, emphasizing the administration's current position on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious Demise of Uttarakhand Journalist Fuels Inquiry

Mysterious Demise of Uttarakhand Journalist Fuels Inquiry

 India
2
Navigating a Stagnant Labor Market: Uncertainty Looms Over Job Openings and Consumer Confidence

Navigating a Stagnant Labor Market: Uncertainty Looms Over Job Openings and ...

 Global
3
Terror Strikes as Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines

Terror Strikes as Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines

 Philippines
4
Massive Drug Bust: Interstate Ganja Trafficking Racket Dismantled

Massive Drug Bust: Interstate Ganja Trafficking Racket Dismantled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025