Trio Jailed for Defaming UP Chief Minister Online

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have apprehended three men accused of uploading a digitally altered image of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

The suspects arrested from Nasrullagadh village, posted content that intended to malign the chief minister's image, prompting a swift police response after a complaint was filed by Ankit.

Following legal formalities, Danish, Ghayur Akhtar, and Hashim were identified with the assistance of the cyber cell, and strict actions continue to emphasize the commitment to maintain law and order in the state.

