Trio Jailed for Defaming UP Chief Minister Online
Three men from Uttar Pradesh were arrested for uploading a manipulated image of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media. Authorities identified the suspects as Danish, Ghayur Akhtar, and Hashim after a complaint was filed. Strict legal actions were taken to maintain law and order.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 01-10-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 00:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have apprehended three men accused of uploading a digitally altered image of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, officials disclosed on Tuesday.
The suspects arrested from Nasrullagadh village, posted content that intended to malign the chief minister's image, prompting a swift police response after a complaint was filed by Ankit.
Following legal formalities, Danish, Ghayur Akhtar, and Hashim were identified with the assistance of the cyber cell, and strict actions continue to emphasize the commitment to maintain law and order in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nepal-Style Government Change Remarks Lead to Arrests in India
Tensions Escalate in Ladakh: Arrest of Activist Sonam Wangchuk Sparks Controversy
Stalker Arrested After Dramatic Intervention in Bhubaneswar
Serbian Arrests Highlight Foreign Interference in Europe
Gujarat Man Arrested for Alleged Religious Conversions