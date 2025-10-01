Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Legal Battles Challenge Presidential Powers

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently scrutinizing a spectrum of cases challenging President Donald Trump's administrative decisions since he reclaimed his office. The cases span critical aspects of governance, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's independence, immigration policies, and executive powers over various federal agencies.

One highlighted case involves the unprecedented attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, raising questions about political interference in the central bank. Trump also faces challenges over global tariffs, testing the limits of his executive authority, as well as multiple immigration policies that have sparked contentious legal battles.

As the justices deliberate, the overarching theme remains the examination of presidential powers and their limits, setting the stage for potentially landmark rulings that could redefine the scope of executive authority in the U.S. government.