Mystery Surrounds Journalist Rajiv Pratap's Tragic Demise

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed by the Uttarakhand Police to investigate the mysterious death of journalist Rajiv Pratap. His body was discovered in the Bhagirathi river days after he was reported missing.

Pratap vanished on September 18, and his body was found on September 28 near the Joshiada barrage. His damaged vehicle was recovered shortly after on September 20. Initial postmortem results indicate internal chest and abdomen injuries as the cause of death.

Under the leadership of the Uttarkashi deputy superintendent of police, the SIT will investigate all elements, including potential threats reported by Pratap's family. The investigation has garnered attention from political figures, with calls for a transparent probe into the circumstances surrounding his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)