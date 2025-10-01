Left Menu

Major General David Zini Takes Helm of Shin Bet Amid Political Drama

Major General David Zini has been appointed as head of Israel's domestic intelligence service, Shin Bet. This comes amidst political tensions involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, following a controversial court ruling over the dismissal of former chief Ronen Bar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 01:28 IST
In a decisive move, the Israeli government unanimously approved Major General David Zini as the new head of Shin Bet, the nation's domestic intelligence service, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office. Zini, whose appointment was announced in May, will start his role on October 5, taking over from Ronen Bar.

The transition of leadership follows a contentious period, marked by Bar's resignation in June after Netanyahu announced his dismissal, a decision ruled illegal by Israel's Supreme Court. This ruling inflamed existing tensions within the political landscape.

The Shin Bet, central to Israel's counter-terrorism operations, finds itself at the heart of a broader political clash involving Netanyahu's right-wing coalition government and its critics, including security experts and families of hostages in Gaza.

