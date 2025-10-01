Left Menu

U.S. and South Korea Discuss New Visa Pathways for Skilled Workers

The U.S. and South Korea convened a meeting in Washington to discuss improving visa programs for South Korean companies investing in the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau emphasized the importance of skilled foreign workers in this initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-10-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 03:30 IST
U.S. and South Korea Discuss New Visa Pathways for Skilled Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The United States and South Korea have initiated discussions to enhance visa programs that facilitate the entry of skilled workers from South Korean companies into the U.S. economy. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau highlighted the critical contribution of these workers to the country's economic landscape.

At the inaugural meeting held on a Tuesday in Washington, senior officials from both the U.S. State Department and the South Korean Foreign Ministry gathered to explore strategies for streamlining visa processes. The talks focused on creating a framework to support South Korean businesses seeking to invest and bring talent to the U.S.

The engagement signals a strong commitment from both nations to bolster economic ties and support the mobility of skilled professionals. The State Department has labeled this initiative a crucial step in fostering bilateral business relationships.

TRENDING

1
World Bank Boosts Costa Rica's Fiscal Efficiency

World Bank Boosts Costa Rica's Fiscal Efficiency

 Global
2
Nomination Drama: E.J. Antoni's Withdrawal

Nomination Drama: E.J. Antoni's Withdrawal

 United States
3
U.S.-South Korea Visa Talks Foster Trade Growth

U.S.-South Korea Visa Talks Foster Trade Growth

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Sniper Attack at Dallas ICE Office Leaves Two Dead

Tragedy Strikes: Sniper Attack at Dallas ICE Office Leaves Two Dead

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025