U.S. and South Korea Discuss New Visa Pathways for Skilled Workers

The United States and South Korea have initiated discussions to enhance visa programs that facilitate the entry of skilled workers from South Korean companies into the U.S. economy. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau highlighted the critical contribution of these workers to the country's economic landscape.

At the inaugural meeting held on a Tuesday in Washington, senior officials from both the U.S. State Department and the South Korean Foreign Ministry gathered to explore strategies for streamlining visa processes. The talks focused on creating a framework to support South Korean businesses seeking to invest and bring talent to the U.S.

The engagement signals a strong commitment from both nations to bolster economic ties and support the mobility of skilled professionals. The State Department has labeled this initiative a crucial step in fostering bilateral business relationships.