Kremlin Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Plan Amid Middle East Tensions

The Kremlin has expressed its hope for the successful implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza, which has also secured the backing of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This move aims to end the nearly two-year-old conflict in the region, though uncertainties remain regarding Hamas's response to the proposal.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted Russia's support for Trump's efforts, emphasizing the importance of resolving the current tragedy unfolding in the region. He conveyed Russia's desire for the plan's execution to contribute to peace in the Middle East.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin also communicated support to the Palestinian Authority, underscoring steps to end the bloodshed and facilitate humanitarian aid. Moscow reiterated its stance on a two-state solution as essential for settling the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)