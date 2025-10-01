Taiwan Refuses US Semiconductor Deal: No 50-50 Chip Production Split
Taiwan has rejected a U.S. proposal for a 50-50 semiconductor production split. Taiwan's Vice Premier clarified that no such commitment was discussed during talks. While TSMC invests heavily in the U.S., most production remains in Taiwan. Current tariff negotiations may impact future trade agreements.
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan has turned down a U.S. proposal seeking an equal split in semiconductor production between the two nations. After returning from negotiations, Taiwan's top tariff negotiator confirmed that no agreement to this effect had been made.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, had shared Washington's ambitions over the weekend, but Taiwan's Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun assured reporters that the 50-50 chip production idea had not surfaced during discussions.
Amidst ongoing talks, Taiwan, a chip production giant led by TSMC, remains focused on negotiating better tariff terms with the U.S., while significant investments in chip manufacturing in Arizona proceed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- semiconductor
- production
- U.S.
- TSMC
- chipmaking
- tariffs
- commerce
- negotiations
- trade
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Trump trade chief Greer says 55% China tariffs a 'good status quo'
Pfizer's Strategic Move: Avoiding Tariffs through U.S. Production
U.S.-China Trade Tariffs: A Good Status Quo?
EFTA Trade Pact Axes Tariffs Boosting Indo-European Trade
US Domestic News Rundown: Deportations, Tariffs and Tech Regulations