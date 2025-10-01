Left Menu

Taiwan Refuses US Semiconductor Deal: No 50-50 Chip Production Split

Taiwan has rejected a U.S. proposal for a 50-50 semiconductor production split. Taiwan's Vice Premier clarified that no such commitment was discussed during talks. While TSMC invests heavily in the U.S., most production remains in Taiwan. Current tariff negotiations may impact future trade agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 01-10-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 05:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan has turned down a U.S. proposal seeking an equal split in semiconductor production between the two nations. After returning from negotiations, Taiwan's top tariff negotiator confirmed that no agreement to this effect had been made.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, had shared Washington's ambitions over the weekend, but Taiwan's Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun assured reporters that the 50-50 chip production idea had not surfaced during discussions.

Amidst ongoing talks, Taiwan, a chip production giant led by TSMC, remains focused on negotiating better tariff terms with the U.S., while significant investments in chip manufacturing in Arizona proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

