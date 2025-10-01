U.S. Judge Upholds Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prostitution-Related Conviction
A U.S. judge upheld Sean 'Diddy' Combs' felony conviction on prostitution-related charges, rejecting his bid to overturn it. Combs faces over 11 years in prison for arranging drug-fueled sexual performances. He was found guilty of transporting individuals for prostitution, with his conduct deemed integral to the charges.
A U.S. judge has rejected hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attempt to overturn his criminal conviction regarding felony prostitution-related charges. The decision comes after prosecutors argued for a significant prison sentence, citing 'overwhelming evidence' of Combs' guilt.
Judge Arun Subramanian ruled against Combs, finding evidence of his involvement in arranging performances with prostitutes. Ex-girlfriends testified about the mogul's abusive behavior and his role in orchestrating these events. While Combs was acquitted of some charges, the verdict remains for others.
Prosecutors seek an 11-1/4 year sentence as they emphasize Combs' control over his victims. Defense lawyers sought a lighter sentence, citing time already served. Combs, 55, is expected to appeal the conviction, which his legal team contends lacks financial motive.