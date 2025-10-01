Tragic Loss in Nandpur: Polytechnic Student's Untimely Death

A 19-year-old student from Hewett Polytechnic College, identified as Dinanath Prasad, was found dead in his Nandpur village home, according to police reports on Wednesday.

Prasad, who had just returned to his village from Lucknow, was discovered hanging from the ceiling on Tuesday evening. Authorities were alerted promptly and have initiated a thorough investigation.

Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi indicated that while the incident appears to be a suicide, the exact reason is still unknown and investigations remain ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)