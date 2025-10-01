Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Nandpur: Polytechnic Student's Untimely Death

A 19-year-old polytechnic student, Dinanath Prasad, was found dead by hanging in his Nandpur village home. He had returned from Hewett Polytechnic College, Lucknow, days prior. The police are investigating, with initial findings leaning towards suicide but the motive remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 01-10-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 10:12 IST
Tragic Loss in Nandpur: Polytechnic Student's Untimely Death
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old student from Hewett Polytechnic College, identified as Dinanath Prasad, was found dead in his Nandpur village home, according to police reports on Wednesday.

Prasad, who had just returned to his village from Lucknow, was discovered hanging from the ceiling on Tuesday evening. Authorities were alerted promptly and have initiated a thorough investigation.

Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi indicated that while the incident appears to be a suicide, the exact reason is still unknown and investigations remain ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spin's Pivotal Role in Australian Cricket: Nathan Lyon's Insight

Spin's Pivotal Role in Australian Cricket: Nathan Lyon's Insight

 Australia
2
At least 69 people have been killed in an earthquake that hit the Philippines Tuesday night, AP reports quoting official.

At least 69 people have been killed in an earthquake that hit the Philippine...

 Global
3
Blair's Controversial Return to Middle East Diplomacy

Blair's Controversial Return to Middle East Diplomacy

 United Kingdom
4
Underdogs Pakistan and Bangladesh Set Sights on Women's ODI World Cup Success

Underdogs Pakistan and Bangladesh Set Sights on Women's ODI World Cup Succes...

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

Quiet Skies Ahead: Machine Learning Enables Noise-Aware UAM Flight Planning

Defeating Meningitis by 2030: WHO’s Roadmap for South-East Asia Gains Momentum

Sustaining Peace: Embedding Dialogue and Trust in Governance Beyond Crisis Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025