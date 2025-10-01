Left Menu

Stone Attack on Anil Deshmukh: A Case of False Allegations

The police officially closed the case of last year's alleged stone attack on Anil Deshmukh, filing a 'B Summary' report. The investigation concluded the allegations were false due to a lack of forensic evidence and eyewitnesses. The police are now seeking to prosecute the complainant.

Stone Attack on Anil Deshmukh: A Case of False Allegations
Police have concluded their investigation into last year's alleged stone attack on NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, filing an official 'B Summary' report in court. Officials confirmed that the case had been declared false based on forensic findings and inquiries.

Nagpur rural police submitted the report in Katol following a thorough examination that failed to substantiate claims in the original complaint filed by Deshmukh's personal assistant, Ujjwal Bhoyar. The complaint alleged stones were thrown at Deshmukh's vehicle, causing injuries, as he returned from an election rally.

Despite claims, forensic experts could not support the incident due to reinforced glass strength, discrepancies in the injury report, and lack of corroborative CCTV or eyewitness evidence. Consequently, police are now seeking permission to prosecute the complainant for filing false allegations.

