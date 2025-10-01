Bollywood Battles AI: The Bachchans' Legal Crusade
Bollywood stars Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are leading a legal challenge against Google and YouTube, aiming to protect their persona rights from AI misuse. They seek injunctions against AI-generated videos infringing on their rights, highlighting the risk of unapproved AI content training other platforms.
Bollywood celebrities Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have initiated legal action to protect their persona rights in the face of artificial intelligence exploitation. The couple's lawsuits target Google's YouTube, aiming to prohibit AI-generated videos that allegedly infringe on their intellectual property rights.
The Bachchans' legal challenge is among the most high-profile cases in India asserting personality rights. The couple is not only seeking to remove existing infringing content but also urging safeguards against the use of such videos in training other AI models. With India's courts already backing similar claims by actors like Anil Kapoor, the Bachchans' case could have significant implications.
Amid rising concerns over AI technology, the actors argue that YouTube's data-sharing policies facilitate the further spread of misleading AI content. A Delhi court has already ordered the removal of specific links and posts, citing potential financial harm. The court is set to hear Google's response in January, as the debate over AI and digital rights showcases growing tensions in India's entertainment industry.
