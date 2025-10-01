Poland Extends Border Controls Amid Migration Concerns

Poland has announced an extension of its border controls with Germany and Lithuania, with the measures now set to remain in place until April 4, 2026, according to the country's Interior Ministry.

The controls, which were first introduced in July, are part of a wider pattern among several European Union nations that are reinstating similar checks to combat illegal migration.

This decision highlights ongoing regional efforts to manage the flow of migrants across EU borders and addresses security concerns related to unchecked movements between member states.

