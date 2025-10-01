Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Global Sumud Flotilla Nears Gaza

The Global Sumud Flotilla, consisting of over 40 civilian ships, aims to break Israel's naval blockade on Gaza. Unidentified vessels approached the flotilla, causing heightened international tensions. Israeli military actions, drone attacks, and European naval involvement highlight the complexities and risks surrounding the humanitarian mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The humanitarian Global Sumud Flotilla, involving more than 40 civilian boats, is approaching an area near Gaza, defying Israel's naval blockade. Among the 500 passengers are lawmakers and high-profile activists, such as Greta Thunberg, aiming to deliver aid to the conflict-ridden region. This action continues to stoke international tensions.

On Wednesday, organisers reported unidentified vessels, presumably operated by Israeli forces, approaching the flotilla. This encounter involved "dangerous manoeuvres" that disrupted communication systems on some of the boats, although the Israeli military has not issued a comment regarding these allegations.

Amidst recent attacks from drones dropping stun grenades, Italy and Spain have sent naval support for humanitarian rescue, ensuring their efforts remain non-military. However, both nations are cautious to avoid Israel's exclusion zone, highlighting the delicate balance in this international engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

