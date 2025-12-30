In a bold accusation, Moscow claims Ukraine has launched a drone attack on a presidential residence in northern Russia. The assertion, described by Ukrainian leaders as baseless, aims to leverage ongoing hostilities.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemned the alleged attack, calling it 'state terrorism' and hinting at potential retaliatory actions. He emphasized that Russia would reassess its negotiating stance in peace talks following the incident.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vehemently denied the claims, labeling them as fabrications intended to prolong the conflict. Both nations remain locked in a tense narrative, with evidence of the alleged attack yet to surface.