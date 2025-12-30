Russia Accuses Ukraine of Drone Attack on Presidential Residence
Moscow accuses Kyiv of attacking a presidential residence with drones, which Ukraine denies. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov cites 'state terrorism' and suggests retaliation. Ukrainian leaders claim the accusation is a fabrication to justify further aggression. The Valdai residence was reportedly targeted, but evidence remains unpresented.
In a bold accusation, Moscow claims Ukraine has launched a drone attack on a presidential residence in northern Russia. The assertion, described by Ukrainian leaders as baseless, aims to leverage ongoing hostilities.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemned the alleged attack, calling it 'state terrorism' and hinting at potential retaliatory actions. He emphasized that Russia would reassess its negotiating stance in peace talks following the incident.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vehemently denied the claims, labeling them as fabrications intended to prolong the conflict. Both nations remain locked in a tense narrative, with evidence of the alleged attack yet to surface.
