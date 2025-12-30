Left Menu

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Drone Attack on Presidential Residence

Moscow accuses Kyiv of attacking a presidential residence with drones, which Ukraine denies. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov cites 'state terrorism' and suggests retaliation. Ukrainian leaders claim the accusation is a fabrication to justify further aggression. The Valdai residence was reportedly targeted, but evidence remains unpresented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-12-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a bold accusation, Moscow claims Ukraine has launched a drone attack on a presidential residence in northern Russia. The assertion, described by Ukrainian leaders as baseless, aims to leverage ongoing hostilities.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemned the alleged attack, calling it 'state terrorism' and hinting at potential retaliatory actions. He emphasized that Russia would reassess its negotiating stance in peace talks following the incident.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vehemently denied the claims, labeling them as fabrications intended to prolong the conflict. Both nations remain locked in a tense narrative, with evidence of the alleged attack yet to surface.

