Mumbai Braces for Political Dussehra Rallies and Idol Immersion

Mumbai's law enforcement agencies have stepped up their presence with a substantial deployment of personnel to ensure safety during the Dussehra celebrations coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. The city is gearing up for political rallies and the immersion of Durga idols, both requiring thorough security arrangements.

The ruling Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, are organizing separate rallies, drawing large numbers of supporters. To maintain order, the police have mobilized 7 Additional Commissioners, 26 Deputy Commissioners, 52 Assistant Commissioners, 2,890 officers, and over 16,500 constables.

Additional security is provided by units of the State Reserve Police, Quick Response Teams, and specialized squads. Traffic regulations are also in place to prevent congestion, ensuring a smooth flow of events. These actions aim to safeguard the public and prevent any untoward incidents during the festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)