High Court Blocks Activist's International Lecture Series

Academician Anand Teltumbde, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has withdrawn his petition to travel abroad for academic engagements after the Bombay High Court showed reluctance to permit it. The court emphasized Teltumbde could give his lectures virtually.

Mihir Desai, Teltumbde's lawyer, highlighted the necessity of his client's presence for seminar engagements. However, the High Court denied the request, backing a recent special court decision that rejected Teltumbde's request for case discharge citing unresolved charges.

The National Investigation Agency opposed Teltumbde's plea, warning of potential absconding and asylum-seeking risks. Teltumbde, initially granted bail in 2022, faced allegations of spreading Maoist ideology through his influential academic roles at global institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)