High Court Blocks Activist's International Lecture Series

Academician Anand Teltumbde withdrew his petition to travel abroad for lectures after the Bombay High Court expressed disinclination, citing potential absconding risks as alleged by NIA. The court suggested delivering lectures online. Teltumbde, out on bail in a Maoist link case, had planned to speak at several European universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:39 IST
Academician Anand Teltumbde, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has withdrawn his petition to travel abroad for academic engagements after the Bombay High Court showed reluctance to permit it. The court emphasized Teltumbde could give his lectures virtually.

Mihir Desai, Teltumbde's lawyer, highlighted the necessity of his client's presence for seminar engagements. However, the High Court denied the request, backing a recent special court decision that rejected Teltumbde's request for case discharge citing unresolved charges.

The National Investigation Agency opposed Teltumbde's plea, warning of potential absconding and asylum-seeking risks. Teltumbde, initially granted bail in 2022, faced allegations of spreading Maoist ideology through his influential academic roles at global institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

