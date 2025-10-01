Tragedy in Chennai: Building Collapse Sparks Call for Justice
A building collapse in north Chennai resulted in the death of nine migrant workers. PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss has called for an inquiry and demanded compensation for the victims' families. Tamil Nadu's CM and Prime Minister Modi have also announced financial aid to the affected families.
- Country:
- India
Nine migrant workers tragically lost their lives in a building collapse at the Ennore Thermal Power Station in north Chennai. The incident, which took place on September 30, has led to calls for a thorough investigation.
Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss emphasized the need for a probe to determine any negligence that may have contributed to the disaster. He has demanded Rs 25 lakh for the deceased workers' families and Rs 5 lakh for those injured.
The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, has pledged Rs 10 lakh to the victims' families, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in North Chennai: Demands for Justice and Compensation
Tamil Nadu CM Inaugurates Revamped Tholkappia Poonga Eco Park
Tragedy Strikes: Ennore Thermal Power Project Mishap Claims Nine Lives
Tragedy Strikes Ennore: Building Collapse Claims Nine Lives
Haryana Offers Relief to Flood-Struck Farmers with Compensation & Loan Payment Delays