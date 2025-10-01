Tragedy in Chennai: Building Collapse Sparks Call for Justice

Nine migrant workers tragically lost their lives in a building collapse at the Ennore Thermal Power Station in north Chennai. The incident, which took place on September 30, has led to calls for a thorough investigation.

Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss emphasized the need for a probe to determine any negligence that may have contributed to the disaster. He has demanded Rs 25 lakh for the deceased workers' families and Rs 5 lakh for those injured.

The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, has pledged Rs 10 lakh to the victims' families, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)