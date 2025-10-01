Left Menu

Tragedy in North Chennai: Demands for Justice and Compensation

An under-construction building collapse in north Chennai claimed nine migrant workers' lives from Assam on September 30. Pattali Makkal Katchi's leader, Anbumani Ramadoss, calls for an inquiry and demands compensation. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and PM Modi announced relief for the victims' families.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident, an under-construction building collapsed at the Ennore Thermal Power Station in North Chennai, resulting in the death of nine migrant workers from Assam on September 30.

Following this calamity, Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss demanded an inquiry into the incident and called for compensation: Rs 25 lakh for each deceased's family and Rs 5 lakh for the injured.

While Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has pledged Rs 10 lakh to the victims' families, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh in ex gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)

