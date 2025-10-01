Tragedy in North Chennai: Demands for Justice and Compensation

In a tragic incident, an under-construction building collapsed at the Ennore Thermal Power Station in North Chennai, resulting in the death of nine migrant workers from Assam on September 30.

Following this calamity, Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss demanded an inquiry into the incident and called for compensation: Rs 25 lakh for each deceased's family and Rs 5 lakh for the injured.

While Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has pledged Rs 10 lakh to the victims' families, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh in ex gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)