Tragedy in North Chennai: Demands for Justice and Compensation
An under-construction building collapse in north Chennai claimed nine migrant workers' lives from Assam on September 30. Pattali Makkal Katchi's leader, Anbumani Ramadoss, calls for an inquiry and demands compensation. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and PM Modi announced relief for the victims' families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:05 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, an under-construction building collapsed at the Ennore Thermal Power Station in North Chennai, resulting in the death of nine migrant workers from Assam on September 30.
Following this calamity, Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss demanded an inquiry into the incident and called for compensation: Rs 25 lakh for each deceased's family and Rs 5 lakh for the injured.
While Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has pledged Rs 10 lakh to the victims' families, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh in ex gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
