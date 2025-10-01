Allegations of Forced Child Marriage Emerge in Anepalya

Authorities have registered a case accusing individuals of forcing a 16-year-old girl into marriage at a local mosque in Anepalya. The marriage reportedly took place on September 26, according to police records.

The incident, currently under investigation, was brought to light by a government official who filed a complaint at the Ashok Nagar police station on September 29 under the Child Marriage Restraint Act. The allegation claims the girl's parents coerced her into the union.

Meanwhile, advocate Hussain Owais S has reached out to senior officials, flagging the ceremony as an 'illegal marriage' and naming persons involved, including Sujat Ali and Hasan Raza. The report alleges that the marriage violates the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and could lead to charges under the POCSO Act if a sexual relationship is confirmed, as it would be considered rape under the law.

