Tragic Gaming Addiction: The Cost of Virtual Promises
A tragic incident in Lucknow involves the suicide of 14-year-old Yash Yadav, who lost Rs 14 lakh in online gaming. Two people, including a minor, were apprehended. The perpetrators allegedly lured Yash into sending money for a gaming ID he never received, leading to his unfortunate death.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident has unfolded in Lucknow, where a 14-year-old boy, Yash Yadav, took his life after losing a substantial amount of money in online gaming. Two individuals, including a minor, have been apprehended in connection with this case.
The accused, including Sanat Gorai, 21, allegedly exploited Yash's trust during online gaming interactions. Promises to exchange money for a gaming ID were never fulfilled, leading to escalating threats when Yash demanded the return of his funds.
Investigations revealed that Yash had been involved in online gaming since 2018, and his access to his father's bank-linked smartphone concealed the financial transactions until the loss of Rs 14 lakh came to light. The case has spotlighted the need for vigilance against online exploitation of minors.
ALSO READ
Cybercrime Surge: A 31% Rise in Alarming Cases
Cybercrime Crackdown: The Arrest of Mohit Gochar
International Cybercrime Syndicate Busted in Gujarat: A Major Crackdown
Interpol Swoop on African Cybercrime: 260 Arrested in Romance and Sextortion Scams
Cybercrime Surge: Data Breach Exposes Vulnerabilities in UK Nurseries