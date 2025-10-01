Tragic Gaming Addiction: The Cost of Virtual Promises

A tragic incident has unfolded in Lucknow, where a 14-year-old boy, Yash Yadav, took his life after losing a substantial amount of money in online gaming. Two individuals, including a minor, have been apprehended in connection with this case.

The accused, including Sanat Gorai, 21, allegedly exploited Yash's trust during online gaming interactions. Promises to exchange money for a gaming ID were never fulfilled, leading to escalating threats when Yash demanded the return of his funds.

Investigations revealed that Yash had been involved in online gaming since 2018, and his access to his father's bank-linked smartphone concealed the financial transactions until the loss of Rs 14 lakh came to light. The case has spotlighted the need for vigilance against online exploitation of minors.