Left Menu

Tragic Gaming Addiction: The Cost of Virtual Promises

A tragic incident in Lucknow involves the suicide of 14-year-old Yash Yadav, who lost Rs 14 lakh in online gaming. Two people, including a minor, were apprehended. The perpetrators allegedly lured Yash into sending money for a gaming ID he never received, leading to his unfortunate death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:02 IST
Tragic Gaming Addiction: The Cost of Virtual Promises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident has unfolded in Lucknow, where a 14-year-old boy, Yash Yadav, took his life after losing a substantial amount of money in online gaming. Two individuals, including a minor, have been apprehended in connection with this case.

The accused, including Sanat Gorai, 21, allegedly exploited Yash's trust during online gaming interactions. Promises to exchange money for a gaming ID were never fulfilled, leading to escalating threats when Yash demanded the return of his funds.

Investigations revealed that Yash had been involved in online gaming since 2018, and his access to his father's bank-linked smartphone concealed the financial transactions until the loss of Rs 14 lakh came to light. The case has spotlighted the need for vigilance against online exploitation of minors.

TRENDING

1
Cracking Down on Delhi's Notorious Nandu Gang

Cracking Down on Delhi's Notorious Nandu Gang

 India
2
U.S. Government Shutdown Shakes Markets and Boosts Gold as Dollar Dips

U.S. Government Shutdown Shakes Markets and Boosts Gold as Dollar Dips

 Global
3
Naidu's Vision: Welfare, Development, and Empowerment in Andhra Pradesh

Naidu's Vision: Welfare, Development, and Empowerment in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
Government Boosts Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Government Boosts Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops Ahead of 2026-27 Sea...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025