Italy and Greece Urge Israel's Caution with Gaza Flotilla

Italy and Greece have jointly called on Israel to protect activists aboard an international flotilla set on delivering aid to Gaza. The countries urged the Israeli authorities to safeguard the participants and uphold consular protection measures.

Amidst tensions, Rome and Athens proposed a compromise whereby aid would be handed over to the Catholic Church for distribution in Gaza. This suggestion aims to prevent a direct confrontation between activists and Israel.

However, flotilla members remain firm in rejecting the proposal, insisting that their mission is to challenge Israel's naval blockade on Gaza, which they deem illegal. The disagreement underscores the ongoing friction surrounding aid delivery to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)