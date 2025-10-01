Left Menu

Italy and Greece Urge Israel's Caution with Gaza Flotilla

Italy and Greece have urged Israel to ensure the safety of activists on an international flotilla aiming to deliver aid to Gaza. They suggested the activists accept a proposal to transfer aid through the Catholic Church, to avoid a direct clash with Israel, which the activists oppose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:18 IST
Italy and Greece Urge Israel's Caution with Gaza Flotilla
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy and Greece have jointly called on Israel to protect activists aboard an international flotilla set on delivering aid to Gaza. The countries urged the Israeli authorities to safeguard the participants and uphold consular protection measures.

Amidst tensions, Rome and Athens proposed a compromise whereby aid would be handed over to the Catholic Church for distribution in Gaza. This suggestion aims to prevent a direct confrontation between activists and Israel.

However, flotilla members remain firm in rejecting the proposal, insisting that their mission is to challenge Israel's naval blockade on Gaza, which they deem illegal. The disagreement underscores the ongoing friction surrounding aid delivery to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cracking Down on Delhi's Notorious Nandu Gang

Cracking Down on Delhi's Notorious Nandu Gang

 India
2
U.S. Government Shutdown Shakes Markets and Boosts Gold as Dollar Dips

U.S. Government Shutdown Shakes Markets and Boosts Gold as Dollar Dips

 Global
3
Naidu's Vision: Welfare, Development, and Empowerment in Andhra Pradesh

Naidu's Vision: Welfare, Development, and Empowerment in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
Government Boosts Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Government Boosts Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops Ahead of 2026-27 Sea...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025