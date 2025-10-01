Italy and Greece Urge Israel's Caution with Gaza Flotilla
Italy and Greece have urged Israel to ensure the safety of activists on an international flotilla aiming to deliver aid to Gaza. They suggested the activists accept a proposal to transfer aid through the Catholic Church, to avoid a direct clash with Israel, which the activists oppose.
Italy and Greece have jointly called on Israel to protect activists aboard an international flotilla set on delivering aid to Gaza. The countries urged the Israeli authorities to safeguard the participants and uphold consular protection measures.
Amidst tensions, Rome and Athens proposed a compromise whereby aid would be handed over to the Catholic Church for distribution in Gaza. This suggestion aims to prevent a direct confrontation between activists and Israel.
However, flotilla members remain firm in rejecting the proposal, insisting that their mission is to challenge Israel's naval blockade on Gaza, which they deem illegal. The disagreement underscores the ongoing friction surrounding aid delivery to the region.
