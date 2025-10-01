Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Flotilla Attempts Aid Delivery to Gaza

An international flotilla attempting to deliver aid to Gaza reported Israeli vessels engaging in intimidatory maneuvers as it neared the enclave. The flotilla, involving over 40 boats with parliamentarians and activists, aims to break Israel's blockade. Tensions are high following a drone attack, with calls for legal restraint.

Updated: 01-10-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:40 IST
Tensions Rise as Flotilla Attempts Aid Delivery to Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An international flotilla delivering aid to Gaza alleged that Israeli vessels conducted 'dangerous and intimidatory' maneuvers as they approached the conflict-ridden territory on Wednesday. The flotilla organizers claimed that two Israeli warships encircled their boats, Alma and Sirius, causing a cyberattack that disrupted navigation systems. Israeli authorities have yet to respond.

The Global Sumud Flotilla consists of more than 40 boats carrying hundreds of participants, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. This initiative seeks to break Israel's longstanding blockade of Gaza to provide much-needed food and medicine. With the flotilla now 120 nautical miles from Gaza, tensions escalate as it nears the coast.

Footage on the flotilla's social media showed military vessels near their boats, confirmed by Reuters to have been filmed from the boat Sirius. Earlier, a drone attack exacerbated the situation, causing damage, with stun grenades but no injuries. Italy and Spain, while providing potential rescue services, called for diplomacy, urging aid transfer through indirect channels.

