Cracking Down on Delhi's Notorious Nandu Gang

Delhi Police have activated the MCOCA against nine members of the Nandu gang, including AAP leader Naresh Balyan. This action is part of a response to increased extortion and organized crimes by the gang. Authorities seized extortion proceeds and illegal arms, with investigations continuing.

The Delhi Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to counter the Nandu gang's escalating criminal enterprises across the capital. Among those charged is AAP leader Naresh Balyan, accused of facilitating extortion and providing targets to the gang.

This decisive crackdown follows a surge in ransom calls and extortion activities linked to the syndicate, which is involved in crimes such as murder and armed assaults across Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab. A comprehensive investigation is underway to identify and confiscate crime proceeds.

Joint Commissioner of Police Surender Kumar confirmed the arrest of key figures, including shooters and financiers. The gang, infamous for running crime networks since evolving from revenge killings in 2015, has amassed significant assets from extortion and coerced land disputes, now under police scrutiny and targeted for attachment under MCOCA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

