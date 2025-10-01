Left Menu

Teen's Mobile Dispute Leads to Shocking Stabbing Incident

A 17-year-old girl reportedly stabbed her mother in a disagreement over mobile phone use in Vadackal. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries but is stable. Authorities emphasize the importance of the mother's forthcoming statement in guiding any further legal actions in this case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kerala | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a startling incident in Vadackal, a 17-year-old allegedly stabbed her mother during a dispute over mobile phone usage, according to local police reports.

The altercation occurred within their home, leading to the mother being hospitalized with serious but stable injuries at the Government Medical College.

Authorities are keenly awaiting the victim's statement, expected to shed light on the events, and determine any subsequent legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

