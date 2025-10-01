Teen's Mobile Dispute Leads to Shocking Stabbing Incident

In a startling incident in Vadackal, a 17-year-old allegedly stabbed her mother during a dispute over mobile phone usage, according to local police reports.

The altercation occurred within their home, leading to the mother being hospitalized with serious but stable injuries at the Government Medical College.

Authorities are keenly awaiting the victim's statement, expected to shed light on the events, and determine any subsequent legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)