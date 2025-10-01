Forensic Lab's Inconclusive Findings Leave Dharmasthala Murders Probe Ongoing
The Forensic Science Laboratory submitted a report on skeletal remains related to an alleged multiple murder case in Dharmasthala. No evidence of assault was found, and the cause of death is undetermined. Further forensic tests are awaited as the investigation remains open.
- Country:
- India
A recent forensic report from the Forensic Science Laboratory has left the special investigation into alleged murders in Dharmasthala open-ended. Authorities examined three sets of human remains presented as evidence, but no signs of assault or definitive cause of death were detected.
The ongoing investigation includes testing samples for potential poisoning at another forensic lab in Ahmedabad. Additional skeletal remains are yet to undergo forensic examination, which is crucial for the analysis.
The case has stirred controversy, particularly with allegations tied to temple authorities, leading to political protests and demands for clarity. Investigators hope further tests will shed light on the mysterious findings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice for Zubeen Garg: Assam's Assurances Amidst Ongoing Investigation
Shockwaves in Assam: Arrests and Investigation Deepen in Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death
Investigation Launched into Race-Based Employment Practices at Des Moines Schools
Cough Syrup Crisis: Child Deaths Spark Investigation and Ban
Bribery Scandal: Government Officials Under Investigation