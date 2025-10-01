Forensic Lab's Inconclusive Findings Leave Dharmasthala Murders Probe Ongoing

A recent forensic report from the Forensic Science Laboratory has left the special investigation into alleged murders in Dharmasthala open-ended. Authorities examined three sets of human remains presented as evidence, but no signs of assault or definitive cause of death were detected.

The ongoing investigation includes testing samples for potential poisoning at another forensic lab in Ahmedabad. Additional skeletal remains are yet to undergo forensic examination, which is crucial for the analysis.

The case has stirred controversy, particularly with allegations tied to temple authorities, leading to political protests and demands for clarity. Investigators hope further tests will shed light on the mysterious findings.

