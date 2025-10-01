Left Menu

Parliamentary Concerns Over Kashmir's Communication Blackout

A British parliamentary group has raised concerns with the UK's FCDO over a communications blackout in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which has caused distress among the diaspora. The group calls for urgent action to restore communication and dialogue with stakeholders for a peaceful resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:01 IST
Parliamentary Concerns Over Kashmir's Communication Blackout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In recent developments, a British parliamentary group has expressed significant concern over the ongoing communication blackout in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), urging the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to address the issue with the Pakistani government. Chair of the Kashmir APPG, Imran Hussain, publicized the matter by highlighting the protests and lockdowns that have affected many with familial ties to the region.

Hussain's communication to FCDO Minister Hamish Falconer emphasizes the anxiety among constituents who are unable to reach family members due to suspended mobile, internet, and landline services. The situation has been exacerbated by the presence of police and paramilitary forces, raising alarm about the locals' safety.

The parliamentary group condemns the suppression of communications and urges diplomatic efforts towards a peaceful resolution. As the communication blackout continues to disrupt the region, the group calls for the immediate intervention of the UK government to support de-escalation and restore dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Grandmaster Iniyan's Unbeaten Triumph: National Chess Champion Emerges Victorious

Grandmaster Iniyan's Unbeaten Triumph: National Chess Champion Emerges Victo...

 India
2
Historic Boost for Farmers: National Pulses Mission and Rabi MSP Hike

Historic Boost for Farmers: National Pulses Mission and Rabi MSP Hike

 India
3
Georgian Athletes Face Four-Year Suspensions Amid Doping Scandal

Georgian Athletes Face Four-Year Suspensions Amid Doping Scandal

 Global
4
German Authorities Foil Alleged Hamas Plot

German Authorities Foil Alleged Hamas Plot

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025