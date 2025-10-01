Parliamentary Concerns Over Kashmir's Communication Blackout

In recent developments, a British parliamentary group has expressed significant concern over the ongoing communication blackout in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), urging the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to address the issue with the Pakistani government. Chair of the Kashmir APPG, Imran Hussain, publicized the matter by highlighting the protests and lockdowns that have affected many with familial ties to the region.

Hussain's communication to FCDO Minister Hamish Falconer emphasizes the anxiety among constituents who are unable to reach family members due to suspended mobile, internet, and landline services. The situation has been exacerbated by the presence of police and paramilitary forces, raising alarm about the locals' safety.

The parliamentary group condemns the suppression of communications and urges diplomatic efforts towards a peaceful resolution. As the communication blackout continues to disrupt the region, the group calls for the immediate intervention of the UK government to support de-escalation and restore dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)