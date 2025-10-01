RSS at 100: Forging Ahead with Inclusivity and National Upliftment

Sunil Ambekar, a prominent figure in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), emphasized the organization's core principles of inclusivity and national upliftment during a Wednesday briefing. As the RSS celebrates its centenary, Ambekar reaffirmed that the century-old institution is not driven by the pursuit of political power but is focused on societal welfare.

Ambekar noted that the RSS was established not for rewards or accolades but to create a strong societal bond guided by a philosophy of 'forget and forgive,' especially after historical challenges like the post-Emergency era. The organization's efforts are fundamentally non-materialistic, building upon public support and contributions across all societal spectrums.

He further discussed the RSS's commitment to social transformation through initiatives like Panch Parivartan, which advocates social harmony, environmental consciousness, and self-reliance. Ambekar sees the expanding societal backing as a significant opportunity to drive change while warning of the challenges in maintaining and coordinating this public support.

(With inputs from agencies.)