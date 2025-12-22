Left Menu

Mumbai's Political Power Play: Shiv Sena and MNS Alliance Talks

In the run-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are engaging in intense talks to establish a political alliance. Discussions continue as party leaders aim to resolve disagreements over constituencies. The nomination process begins Tuesday with the election slated for January 15.

Last-minute negotiations are intensifying between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as the parties work to finalize an alliance for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Despite reports of concluded talks, no formal alliance has been announced by either party.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut met with MNS president Raj Thackeray on Monday, while MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar visited Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshri, for discussions. Both leaders are regarded as trusted aides within their respective parties.

Disagreements remain over contesting areas with mutual support, such as Dadar and Vikhroli. With nomination filing commencing Tuesday and elections on January 15, time is running short for a resolution.

