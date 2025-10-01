Left Menu

Centre Assures Robust Flood Relief Efforts in Punjab

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu affirmed the Centre's commitment to aiding Punjab amidst its flood crisis. With substantial disaster funds allocated, relief phases are underway, supporting affected villagers and infrastructure. The Centre collaborates with local assessments to ensure comprehensive rehabilitation efforts, with potential for increased funding if necessary.

  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu reassured Punjab of consistent support from the Centre during the ongoing flood crisis, emphasizing there is no fund shortage for relief efforts. Addressing local concerns, Bittu highlighted that the Punjab government has Rs 12,589 crore in its disaster response fund.

Following a recent visit by the Prime Minister, the state received an immediate Rs 805 crore in aid, part of a broader Rs 1,600 crore relief package. Bittu, speaking from Sarupwal village, highlighted Punjab's vital role in national food security, promising comprehensive federal assistance to restore the state to normalcy.

As part of the relief operations, 1,209 villages across 14 districts are currently supported, delivering aid to approximately 31,000 families. Future phases aim to assist 1,25,000 additional families. Medical camps and distribution hubs are set up to expedite aid delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

