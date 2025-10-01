Left Menu

EU Weighs Frozen Assets Plan to Support Ukraine Amidst Dispute

European Union leaders propose a plan to use frozen Russian assets to provide financial and military aid to Ukraine. This initiative aims to secure Ukraine's funding needs for 2026-2027 amidst concerns and legal challenges. The plan views Ukraine's defense as pivotal for European security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:30 IST
EU Weighs Frozen Assets Plan to Support Ukraine Amidst Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

European Union leaders are deliberating on a novel plan to utilize frozen Russian assets for extended financial and military support to Ukraine. This initiative highlights the EU's commitment to backing Ukraine as the U.S. steps back from offering aid under President Donald Trump.

The ambitious plan addresses Ukraine's projected budget and military needs of USD 153 billion for 2026 and 2027. Currently, the EU has channeled 174 billion euros into Ukraine since the onset of the conflict. However, the proposal faces scrutiny and resistance from some member nations.

The European Commission is progressing on a 'reparation loan' scheme backed by the frozen assets, despite dissent from within the bloc. Support from prominent figures like Danish PM Mette Frederiksen underscores the potential yet unrealized consensus. Legal hurdles linger, but key EU figures remain optimistic about a viable resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Tribal Communities: The Adi Sewa Parv Initiative

Empowering Tribal Communities: The Adi Sewa Parv Initiative

 India
2
Launch of Prime Minister's Awards Sparks Anticipation for Excellence in Governance 2025

Launch of Prime Minister's Awards Sparks Anticipation for Excellence in Gove...

 India
3
Northern Railway's Landmark Journey: Connecting Kashmir via Freight Rail

Northern Railway's Landmark Journey: Connecting Kashmir via Freight Rail

 India
4
German Police Foil Hamas Plot Against Jewish Targets

German Police Foil Hamas Plot Against Jewish Targets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025