EU Weighs Frozen Assets Plan to Support Ukraine Amidst Dispute

European Union leaders are deliberating on a novel plan to utilize frozen Russian assets for extended financial and military support to Ukraine. This initiative highlights the EU's commitment to backing Ukraine as the U.S. steps back from offering aid under President Donald Trump.

The ambitious plan addresses Ukraine's projected budget and military needs of USD 153 billion for 2026 and 2027. Currently, the EU has channeled 174 billion euros into Ukraine since the onset of the conflict. However, the proposal faces scrutiny and resistance from some member nations.

The European Commission is progressing on a 'reparation loan' scheme backed by the frozen assets, despite dissent from within the bloc. Support from prominent figures like Danish PM Mette Frederiksen underscores the potential yet unrealized consensus. Legal hurdles linger, but key EU figures remain optimistic about a viable resolution.

