Alka Tiwari: A New Chapter as Jharkhand's State Election Commissioner

In a notable appointment, Alka Tiwari has been named as the state election commissioner of Jharkhand, immediately following her retirement as the chief secretary. The appointment was confirmed by a government notification on Wednesday.

Tiwari will serve in this esteemed role for a four-year term. Prior to this, she had held several significant positions, including secretary in the departments of commercial taxes and forest & environment, and was an advisor to Niti Aayog.

A former IAS officer of the 1988 batch, Tiwari boasts an impressive educational background, with degrees from prestigious institutions like the University of Manchester. Her husband, Dr. DK Tiwari, also previously served as the state election commissioner, adding a familial legacy to her appointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)