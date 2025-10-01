Left Menu

Alka Tiwari: A New Chapter as Jharkhand's State Election Commissioner

Alka Tiwari, a decorated former IAS officer, has been appointed as Jharkhand's state election commissioner following her recent retirement as the state chief secretary. With a distinguished academic and professional background, Tiwari brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Her significant contributions to various state departments and Niti Aayog underline her capability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:36 IST
Alka Tiwari: A New Chapter as Jharkhand's State Election Commissioner
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable appointment, Alka Tiwari has been named as the state election commissioner of Jharkhand, immediately following her retirement as the chief secretary. The appointment was confirmed by a government notification on Wednesday.

Tiwari will serve in this esteemed role for a four-year term. Prior to this, she had held several significant positions, including secretary in the departments of commercial taxes and forest & environment, and was an advisor to Niti Aayog.

A former IAS officer of the 1988 batch, Tiwari boasts an impressive educational background, with degrees from prestigious institutions like the University of Manchester. Her husband, Dr. DK Tiwari, also previously served as the state election commissioner, adding a familial legacy to her appointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Tribal Communities: The Adi Sewa Parv Initiative

Empowering Tribal Communities: The Adi Sewa Parv Initiative

 India
2
Launch of Prime Minister's Awards Sparks Anticipation for Excellence in Governance 2025

Launch of Prime Minister's Awards Sparks Anticipation for Excellence in Gove...

 India
3
Northern Railway's Landmark Journey: Connecting Kashmir via Freight Rail

Northern Railway's Landmark Journey: Connecting Kashmir via Freight Rail

 India
4
German Police Foil Hamas Plot Against Jewish Targets

German Police Foil Hamas Plot Against Jewish Targets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025