Alka Tiwari: A New Chapter as Jharkhand's State Election Commissioner
Alka Tiwari, a decorated former IAS officer, has been appointed as Jharkhand's state election commissioner following her recent retirement as the state chief secretary. With a distinguished academic and professional background, Tiwari brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Her significant contributions to various state departments and Niti Aayog underline her capability.
- Country:
- India
In a notable appointment, Alka Tiwari has been named as the state election commissioner of Jharkhand, immediately following her retirement as the chief secretary. The appointment was confirmed by a government notification on Wednesday.
Tiwari will serve in this esteemed role for a four-year term. Prior to this, she had held several significant positions, including secretary in the departments of commercial taxes and forest & environment, and was an advisor to Niti Aayog.
A former IAS officer of the 1988 batch, Tiwari boasts an impressive educational background, with degrees from prestigious institutions like the University of Manchester. Her husband, Dr. DK Tiwari, also previously served as the state election commissioner, adding a familial legacy to her appointment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
KIIT-DU's 21st Convocation: A Celebration of Academic Excellence and Global Vision
1992-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer Rajeev Verma appointed chief secretary of Delhi: MHA order.
Vels University Celebrates Academic Excellence with Generous Scholarships
Technical Glitch at PM's Rajasthan Event Leads to Top IAS Officer's Removal