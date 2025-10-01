Leadership Dynamics: The Transformative Trail of RSS Sarsanghchalaks

Since its founding in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has grown from a single branch into a vast network. Leaders from diverse backgrounds have left distinct imprints on the organization, each navigating unique challenges and societal shifts.

Sarsanghchalaks have been instrumental in molding the organization's trajectory, starting with Hedgewar, a former Congress office-bearer. His vision laid the groundwork, which was carried forward by successors like Madhavrao Sadashiv Golwalkar and Balasaheb Deoras, who adapted strategies during critical periods like the Emergency.

The current leader, Mohan Bhagwat, is credited with transformative reforms and outreach efforts, driving the RSS towards modernity. His leadership has been praised for intellectual depth and fostering cohesion across diverse sections of society, marking a new epoch in the RSS's storied history.